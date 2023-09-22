A local hospital needs help identifying a patient who was found in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The woman is currently at the Los Angeles General Medical Center and has been there for two days.

She is currently unable to recall her name or where she lives. She does not have any information or belongings to identify her, staff said.

She is described as an Asian woman around 70 years old. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has a thin build. She has gray shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and a darker complexion.

Los Angeles General Medical Center needs help identifying a female patient. (L.A. General Medical)

She may sometimes say the phrase, “Wei-Lai, Wong?” hospital staff said.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has additional information is asked to call clinical social workers Yen Sau or Cesar Robles at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.