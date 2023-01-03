LAC+USC Medical Center officials are asking for help to identify a patient.

Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days.

The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials said.

He has black tattoos described as two demons and a lion on his right arm.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact hospital social workers Cristol Perez at 323-409-4317, or Brian Dillon at -323-409-3134.