A local hospital is searching for the family of a patient who was found injured in downtown Los Angeles.

On Oct. 30, Benjamin Carter, 59, was found on Wilshire Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. He was transported to a Dignity Health hospital where he currently remains, officials said.

Carter is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair with some gray. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

He may possibly be of Ethiopian descent, according to hospital staff. He may also have connections to the states of New York and Illinois.

Although Carter has been identified, he is “still in need of help locating family or loved ones,” officials said. His current condition or the nature of his injuries were not released.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to call 213-507-5495 or 213-742-5511.