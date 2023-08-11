A man hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center is seen in a photo provided by the hospital on Aug. 11, 2023.

The Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights is asking for the public’s help to identity a patient who has been hospitalized for two days.

The man in his 30s to 40s is 6 feet tall, weighs 178 pounds, has an average build, is bald and has hazel eyes, according to the hospital.

He has multiple tattoos throughout his body, including “Kelly” on his right hand and “Only the strong.”

Hospital officials did not provide details on how or why he was hospitalized, but did provide a photo.

Anyone who has information about the patient is asked to call Clinical Social Worker Yen Sau at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.