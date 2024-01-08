A hospital in downtown Los Angeles is seeking the public’s help in identifying a patient who was recently found unresponsive near 1524 S. Broadway St. in Los Angeles.

The patient is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and is about 50 years old. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches or 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs about 195 pounds, according to a news release.

The man had no ID documentation when he was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson said.

Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact 213-507-5495 or 213-742-5511.