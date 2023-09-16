A local hospital needs help identifying a patient who was found in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The man is currently at the Los Angeles General Medical Center and has been there for about one week.

He was found wandering the streets near 833 N. Broadway in Chinatown, according to hospital staff.

He is currently unable to recall his name, where he lives, or where he was going. He does not have any information or belongings to identify him.

He is described as an Asian man around 76 years old. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has a medium build. He has black and gray short hair with brown eyes.

Los Angeles General Medical Center needs help identifying a male patient found wandering in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood. (L.A. General Medical)

He was found wearing black dress pants with white vertical stripes, a white dress shirt with light blue stripes, and a black hoodie with the words “California Republic” on the front.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has additional information is asked to call Mercedes Mark, a hospital clinical social worker at 323-409-3786.