A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials say he had recently suffered from a stroke. He is unable to speak and was observed with a weakness affecting his right side.
The man was found on the street with no identification or documents, said hospital workers.
He is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s-50s with brown eyes and dark brown/black hair with some gray.
He stands around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a dark beard streaked with gray.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Dignity Health at 213-765-7775 or 213-507-7412.