Unidentified male patient found on the streets of downtown L.A. (Dignity Health)

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials say he had recently suffered from a stroke. He is unable to speak and was observed with a weakness affecting his right side.

The man was found on the street with no identification or documents, said hospital workers.

An unidentified male patient was found on the streets of downtown L.A. (Dignity Health)

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s-50s with brown eyes and dark brown/black hair with some gray.

He stands around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a dark beard streaked with gray.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Dignity Health at 213-765-7775 or 213-507-7412.