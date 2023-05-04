Officials at a Los Angeles County hospital are asking for the public’s help in locating family members of a 62-year-old patient who is unable to provide that information.

Viet Pham was brought by ambulance to the trauma center at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills from 9370 N. San Fernando Rd. in Sun Valley.

“He had been wandering in an altered state. He speaks Vietnamese but isn’t able to clearly communicate,” hospital officials said in a news release.

Viet Pham, 62, was brought to the hospital by ambulance from Sun Valley. (Providence Holy Cross)

Pham is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with black mid-length hair, brown eyes, tan skin tone and a gray goatee and mustache.

Anyone who recognizes the patient is urged to contact Providence Holy Cross at 818-365-8051 and ask for the nurse supervisor’s office.