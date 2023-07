The Los Angeles General Medical Center is seeking the public’s help to identify a male patient who has been hospitalized for 14 days.

The patient is described as a man in his 60s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds with an average build.

He has greying brown hair, facial hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information is asked to contact clinical social workers Yen Sau or Cesar Robles at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.