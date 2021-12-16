L.A. hotel bookings return to 100% of pre-pandemic levels

Valet Betre Tsegaye takes luggage to a room at the Shay hotel in Culver City on Dec. 9. The Shay is in a mixed-use complex called Ivy Station that also has offices and apartments. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Hotel bookings in Los Angeles returned to 100% of their pre-pandemic levels in October and November 2019, considerably above the national average, as many innkeepers scrambled to keep up their standards amid staffing challenges and supply chain issues.

L.A.’s comeback milestone was reported by international hotel commerce platform SiteMinder, which thousands of hotels use to sell rooms online.

And although Los Angeles hoteliers are doing better than most, the itch to travel domestically and perhaps visit friends and family is widespread as people look past the pandemic.

“There’s pent-up demand for vacations that were deferred, for weddings that were canceled,” hotel sales broker John Strauss of JLL said, and the threat of new coronavirus variants hasn’t stopped the renewed rush to move about the country.

