The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted to put a controversial hotel housing proposal on the November 2024 ballot.

The measure proposes that L.A. motels and hotels take in homeless people and provide rooms for them alongside paying guests.

The council voted unanimously in favor of putting the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance” on the ballot for voters.

If it passes in 2024, the hotels will have to inform the city of the number of vacant rooms they have each day. The city would them house individuals in the vacant rooms and pay for them with vouchers.

The program would not be voluntary, and managers could face lawsuits if they don’t comply.

Some critics say the proposal is dangerous because hotel and motel workers are not equipped to handle mental health and substance abuse problems.

Others say there are better solutions to the homelessness crisis in the city.