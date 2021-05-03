L.A. judge sides with Michael Jackson’s estate in court battle with IRS

Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case on June 13, 2005. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

A Los Angeles judge has made a final ruling in a long-running fight over the value of Michael Jackson’s estate, putting it far below Internal Revenue Service estimates.

Jackson’s assets at the time of his death in June 2009 were worth $111 million, well below the $482 million estimated by the IRS, Judge Mark Holmes ruled Monday in a 271-page opinion.

The tax court estimated that the value of the assets was reduced by the fact that the late pop singer had passed the peak of his popularity, was heavily indebted and had a damaged reputation due to allegations of child molestation, Holmes said.

“We have to look for the value of each of Jackson’s assets,” Holmes said. “The value we put on them as of the day he died is, we acknowledge, much less than their value much later under the estate’s management.”

