L.A. keeping mask mandate, other SoCal counties to drop requirement

Masked shoppers navigate Santee Alley in downtown Los Angeles. The state is set to ease mask restrictions next week, but L.A. County will continue to take a more cautious approach.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County is retaining its mask mandate for vaccinated people even as Orange County, the Inland Empire and San Diego County are set to ease their rules on Feb. 16.

So how soon could L.A. County loosen its mask mandate?

L.A. County is taking a more cautious approach to easing its mask order for vaccinated people, noting that the county is still recording high coronavirus transmission rates.

In fact, L.A. County is not alone in recording high transmission rates — virtually every county in California is still classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a high transmission rate, colored red in its maps.

