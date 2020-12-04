L.A. Kings among teams exploring option of outdoor NHL games

Gabriel Vilardi #42 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates his goal with Trevor Moore #12, Matt Roy #3 and Martin Frk #29 against Ottawa Senators at Staples Center on March 11, 2020. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The NHL has yet to finalize plans for the upcoming season, but teams are already thinking outside the box in preparing for a campaign that will look far different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Kings, that has included the idea of hosting potential outdoor games if fans could attend, a long-shot possibility the team has explored during conversations with the league, as reported by multiple media reports Thursday.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Southern California and local health officials beginning to re-introduce stricter stay-at-home orders, it seems unlikely that fans will be allowed to attend games at Staples Center for at least the start, if not all, of the 2020-21 season, which the league hopes to begin next month.

In theory, outdoor games could provide a safer setting for the return of spectators. And there are several factors that would make the Kings a logical potential host.

