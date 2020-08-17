L.A Kings mascot suspended after sexual harassment lawsuit

This June 14, 2012 file photo shows Bailey, the Los Angeles Kings’ mascot covered in confetti at the end of a parade celebrating the teams’ winning of the Stanley Cup in the NHL hockey championship at Staples Center, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

The Los Angeles Kings have suspended the man who performs as the ice hockey team’s mascot after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him by a former female employee.

ESPN reported the team suspended Tim Smith. Smith portrays the lion mascot called Bailey and is the senior manager of game presentation and events.

A lawsuit filed by a former female employee against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages.

The woman was a member of the Kings Ice Crew, the team’s brand ambassadors.