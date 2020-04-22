L.A. Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, Galaxy and Kings unite to sell merch to benefit city’s coronavirus reponse

Los Angeles Lakers fans cheer as a float with team members aboard approaches during a parade through downtown Los Angeles, CA celebrating the team’s third consecutive NBA championship 14 June, 2002. (LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Many of Los Angeles’ professional sports franchises have come together to raise money for the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, to support emergency response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Galaxy, Kings, Lakers and Sparks have united along with Rank + Rally and Anschutz Entertainment Group, a sports and live entertainment company, to launch “Teams for LA” — an online shop selling over 30,000 pieces of team merchandise at discounted prices. All proceeds will be directly donated to the nonprofit fund, according to the website.

The crisis fund is raising money for real-time efforts such supplying hospitals and front-line medical workers with critical resources; providing services for the homeless population and for vulnerable residents; and delivering relief to families and small businesses.

The online shop, which will be updated regularly, will feature “classic” merchandise from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Grammy Awards, Genesis Open, Ontario Reign and the U.S. national basketball team.

In addition, there will be products from high-profile events that have taken place in L.A., such as the 2011 and 2018 NBA All Star Games, the 2017 NHL All Star Game, the Amgen Tour of California, memorable championship boxing events and music events.

Fans can also send gear to local shelters and nonprofits directly through the site.

“All of us in the Los Angeles sports community have been looking for additional ways to support the tremendous efforts of our City’s leadership and to help those in our community that are most impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak,” President and CEO of AEG Dan Beckerman said. “Our collective donation of merchandise will provide our fans a way to show their ongoing support for their favorite teams while also contributing to help their fellow Angelenos in need.”

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey each committed $2.1 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles earlier this month to assist domestic violence victims who have few places to turn during stay-at-home orders.