Local law enforcement agencies took to social media Tuesday to let the public know that they are keeping a close on eye on Los Angeles’ bus and rail stations following a subway attack that left at least 16 people wounded in New York City.

“@LASDHQ offers our deepest condolences to the families touched by tragedy of this senseless shooting while reaffirming our commitment to protect our residents,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted in response the rush-hour shooting that left commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn train platform.

At least 10 people were wounded by gunfire, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack, officials told the Associated Press.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, according to New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.”

The shooter has not been identified.

Locally, no specific threat to Los Angeles area transit has been identified, but “we take nothing for granted and continue to follow up on all intelligence,” an Instagram post from lasdtransit read.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that they were in contact with local, state and federal partners to monitor the situation and will be “providing high visibility patrols throughout the city, including bus and rail stations.”

Authorities reminded the public to contact them about any relevant suspicious activity. “If you #seesomethingsaysomething!”

Information can be called in to 888-950-SAFE (7233).