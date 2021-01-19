L.A. law enforcement leaders say they’ve found ‘no credible threat’ ahead of Inauguration Day

Law enforcement leaders across Los Angeles County are beefing up patrols and are on high alert for any threat that may arise ahead of the inauguration Wednesday of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Right now there is no credible threat,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news briefing on Tuesday with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Our mission is to act as if there was one — we are prepared.”

The Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, which together police most of L.A. County, will increase the number of uniformed deputies and officers on the streets and transit systems, Villanueva and Moore said. Bomb-sniffing dogs will also be out in force, while detectives and others not typically assigned to patrol will be available to respond to any disturbances.

Officials said that 200 National Guard troops are stationed nearby and that the U.S. Postal Service will temporarily remove several mailboxes in key locations in the area.

