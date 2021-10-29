L.A. leaders should expand number of City Council districts, citizens panel says

Hikers walk on a trail with a view of the Los Angeles skyline on April 20, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The citizen commission charged with redrawing political boundaries in Los Angeles called on city leaders Thursday to expand the number of council districts, saying such a move would “meet the needs of a complex and changing” city.

In a report that will be submitted to the council, the 21-member Redistricting Commission said L.A. has gone nearly a century with the same number of council districts — and lags behind other major cities on the ratio of council members to constituents. The commission’s proposed map, approved last week, allocates roughly 260,000 residents to each of the 15 districts.

“Expanding the number of council districts is necessary to better create council district boundaries that reflect the city’s 99 neighborhood councils and 114 neighborhoods,” the commission said in its report, which was approved on a 14-6 vote.

The recommendation was one of several contained in the commission’s final report, which concludes a yearlong decision-making process by roughly two dozen volunteers — some longtime political professionals, others newbies to the bare-knuckle world of politics.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.