A rendering of the potential new signage at L.A. Live is seen in a photo distributed by Business Wire on June 15, 2023.

The Microsoft Theater and surrounding area of L.A. Live is getting a new name, AEG officials announced Thursday.

Starting July 11, the 4 million-square foot entertainment district will bear the Peacock name as part of a multi-year naming rights agreement between AEG and NBC Universal’s streaming service.

“The 7,100-seat concert and special events venue formerly known as Microsoft Theater will be named Peacock Theater and the entertainment district’s 40,000 square foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, will be known as Peacock Place,” AEG officials detailed in a news release. “The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strategically aligns the brands, and establishes Peacock as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. LIVE.”

Under the agreement, Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service will have a brand presence across L.A. Live, including a new LED marquee with two state-of-the art video boards and a banded content studio.

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” Peacock President Kelly Campbell said in the release. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

Lee Zeidman, president of the Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. Live, called the partnership “groundbreaking.”

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. LIVE venues,” Zeidman said.

It’s the third renaming of local venues Angelenos will have to get used to. The Staples Center, home of the Lakers, Clippers and Kings, was renamed Crypto.com Arena in 2021.

Earlier this year, Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles and Angel City football clubs, became BMO Stadium.