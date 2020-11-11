L.A. location filming spiked in October but remains well below pre-pandemic levels

A person wearing a mask walks past the TCL Chinese Theater during the COVID-19 crisis on April 15, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Warner Bros. movie “King Richard” and Netflix’s series “Dear White People” helped to boost production on the streets of Los Angeles last month, but the October spike was not enough to restore location filming to prepandemic levels.

FilmLA said it received 880 applications for film permits in October, up 24% from 711 permits in September, as major studios returned to filming television shows and features.

The nonprofit group, which handles film permits in Los Angeles city and county, said it is averaging about 40 new permit requests per day, although that remains 47% below prepandemic levels.

A return to scripted TV helped drive the upswing, with permits linked to TV dramas such as Showtime’s “Shameless” accounting for 10% of requests. That overtook permits for reality shows, such as Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset,” which generated 6% of requests.

