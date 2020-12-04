L.A. looking at layoffs for as many as 1,900 workers, including 951 police officers

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seen outside the agency’s downtown headquarters in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Faced with a growing financial crisis, Los Angeles city budget analysts recommended Friday that the city begin preparing for the elimination of nearly 1,900 filled positions, including 951 police officers.

City Administrative Officer Rich Llewellyn advised Mayor Eric Garcetti and members of the City Council to lay plans for deep reductions at the Los Angeles Police Department, cutting the number of rank-and-file officers by roughly 10% while also eliminating728 civilian jobs within the department.

If the city ultimately moves ahead with such reductions, the LAPD would likely have fewer officers than at any point in 25 years.

In his 144-page report, Llewellyn said the cuts are needed to close a budget gap that’s expected to reach $675 million by June 30 — a crisis triggered by coronavirus-related shutdowns that have resulted in lower than expected taxes, fees and other revenue. Because the fiscal year is nearly half over, Garcetti and the council have less time to eliminate the gap, leaving them with far more aggressive cost-cutting proposals than in previous months.

