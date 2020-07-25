L.A. loosens restrictions for business banners after Studio City cafe gets fined for ‘we’re open’ sign

AJ Shalob, right, stands in his family-owned Studio City restaurant, Crave Cafe, in this undated photo. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

After city building inspectors fined a struggling cafe for hanging an “open for takeout and delivery” sign, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti cut the penalty Friday and cleared the way for more businesses to put up banners.

This week, the owners of Studio City’s Crave Cafe received a letter containing a $356 fine from Los Angeles’ Department of Building and Safety. AJ Shalob, 38, runs the diner with his family. He said the pricey penalty weighs heavily on the restaurant, which has seen a 70% drop in business since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“They’re asking me for something I don’t have,” Shalob said Thursday. “If we keep going like this, we’re done, we’re not going to last.”

During Friday evening’s media briefing, Garcetti said the fine was issued after Building and Safety received a complaint about the banner, which was hung without a permit in violation of the city’s rules.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.