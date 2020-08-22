L.A. making permanent All Black Lives Matter mural on Hollywood Boulevard to commemorate march that drew thousands in June

Hollywood Boulevard is painted with the words “All Black Lives Matter” near the famous TCL Chinese Theatre ahead of a protest the wake of George Floyd’s death on June 13, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Crews will begin work Monday on a permanent street art installation to commemorate the massive All Black Lives Matter march that drew tens of thousands to Hollywood.

On June 14, crowds gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and together marched to West Hollywood in a solidarity protest to decry racial injustice and support LGBTQ rights.

Ahead of the protest, the words “All Black Lives Matter” were painted in bright, colorful letters along Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre.

The letters became the meeting ground for the march.

To mark the event, believed to have drawn at least 40,000 people, city officials will paint a similar artwork on the street, but one that is safer for vehicular traffic, L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell announced in a news release.

The permanent installation was unanimously approved by the L.A. City Council on Aug. 19.

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive starting Monday through Aug. 30 so that crews can complete the installation of the new mural.

“Today, after years and years of violence against our Black and Queer communities, we are creating the first memorialized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color,” O’Farrell, who is openly gay, said in a statement.

A mock-up of the “All Black Lives Matter March” installation is seen in an image released by the L.A. Department of Public Works on Aug. 21, 2020.

“Acknowledging the historic event in June, while elevating the conversation about the experiences of Transgender and Queer people of color, is critical as we progress in the movement to ensure the visibility of our community,” said Karina Samala, Chair of the City of Los Angeles Transgender Advisory Council.

The mural was painted with the colors in the transgender, non-binary and pride flags.

“Streets connect people. This street installation is a reminder for us to join hands, hearts and minds to make our communities safer with opportunity, freedom and justice for all,” StreetsLA Executive Director and General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said.

The L.A. Department of Transportation, StreetsLA, Black LGBTQ+ Activists for Change and other local community members are all involved in the project.

“As the site of the first nationally recognized Gay Pride Parade in the nation, Hollywood must be and will be the safe space designated for this landmark distinction,” O’Farrell said in a statement. “I want to thank all involved in this process for their collaboration and partnership to bring this permanent landmark to the 13th District.”