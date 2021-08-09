L.A. man arrested after allegedly stealing, reselling $85,000 worth of merchandise

Angel Pedro, 44 of Los Angeles, is seen in a photo released on Aug. 9, 2021, next to an image of stolen items he allegedly tried to resell. (Glendale Police Department)

A man was arrested after $85,000 worth of stolen merchandise was found being resold in Los Angeles, Glendale police announced Monday.

Angel Pedro, 44 of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft and receiving known stolen property, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

On June 23, grand theft occurred from a retail store on the 200 block of N. Glendale Ave. in the city of Glendale, according to police. The store’s loss prevention personnel provided officers with surveillance footage of the theft.

On June 30, detectives launched an investigation regarding an organized retail crime group and learned that multiple stores in Los Angeles County were burglarized by the same people.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that the stolen merchandise was being resold on the 2000 block of W. 7th St. in Los Angeles.

Detectives determined that over 5,000 pieces of merchandise were stolen, worth approximately $85,000.

After conducting surveillance at various locations, Pedro was arrested.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Glendale Police at 818-548-4840.

The Glendale Police Department released this photo on Aug. 9, 2021, of stolen items that Angel Pedro allegedly tried to resell in Los Angeles.