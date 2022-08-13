Police have arrested a Los Angeles man on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man in Pasadena Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 10:55 p.m. on the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Arriving police found a man in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within a few minutes after they arrived on scene, police located and arrested a suspect in the stabbing.

He’s been identified as Sadarius Lawson, 26, of Los Angeles. Lawson has since been booked into jail to await charges for murder.

The Pasadena Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the deadly stabbing.

The identity of the victim will be released once his family has been notified of his passing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.