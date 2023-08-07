A man was arrested for kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman toward an apartment complex on Saturday in Los Angeles.

According to a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department news release, Victor Valley deputies responded to a 911 call in the 18000 block of Montezuma street in Adelanto at 11:27 a.m.

The victim says the suspect, 30-year-old Tyvell Thomas of L.A., grabbed her from behind while she was walking past the complex and dragged her approximately 15 feet toward the apartments while she fought and yelled for him to let her go. After a witness saw the incident and yelled for Thomas to let her go, he let the victim go and disappeared into the apartment complex.

While authorities were interviewing the victim, Thomas walked out of the complex and was arrested for kidnapping and transported to High Desert Detention Center. While he was being transported, Thomas spit on the officer through the bars in the police car and was also charged with assaulting a peace officer.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact A. Lara at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.