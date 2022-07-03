Rafael Cortez, shown in this photo provided by the Irvine Police Department, was arrested on July 3, 2022.

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested Sunday after police say he sexually battered a woman in Irvine last month.

Rafael Cortez was at a storage facility at 17 Shield in Irvine on June 25 when the alleged battery took place, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Cortez was exiting an elevator when a woman got on, then he re-entered the elevator, police said in a news release.

“As the doors closed, the male became fixated on her. He reached his arm out toward her chest and sexually battered her,” police added.

Despite the woman’s demands that Cortez stop and her pushing him away, he refused and “began to aggressively grab at her chest” until she began to fight him off, police said.

“He punched her multiple times, causing visible injuries. She was able to escape the elevator on the first floor and separate from him,” the release stated.

Police arrested Cortez, who was working for a moving company at the storage facility that day, and booked him into the Orange County Jail on charges of felony sexual battery, assault and battery, and false imprisonment, authorities said.

A search of jail records shows Cortez is listed as being “in receiving” at the jail, and his bail amount and next court date were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244.