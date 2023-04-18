A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed 31 armed robberies at convenience stores across Southern California during a 3-and-a-half-week-long crime spree in which he also reportedly committed two carjackings.

Namir Malik Ali Greene was arrested on Monday and is charged with interference with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act.

The complaint alleges that Greene committed 31 robberies or attempted robberies of gas stations and convenience stores and at least two carjackings in Los Angeles and Orange counties from March 21 to April 15 of this year. During the robberies, Greene allegedly brandished a firearm at store employees, threatening to shoot them if they did not retrieve money for him from the cash register.

The complaint also alleges that on April 4, Greene robbed eight gas station convenience stores and attempted to rob one more.

“During each robbery, Greene allegedly pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register,” the complaint alleges.

Federal prosecutors say Greene stole at least $2,554 from gas stations in Hermosa Beach, Marina del Rey, Long Beach, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Montebello, Santa Monica and the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles on that day alone.

Greene also allegedly carjacked a motorist at a Fullerton gas station on March 21 and carjacked another victim’s Honda Accord on April 15, just 90 minutes before he reportedly robbed an Anaheim gas station and used the victim’s vehicle as his getaway car.

Greene allegedly stole at least $15,360 in cash during his robbery spree.

Law enforcement officials located the stolen Honda on Monday and initiated a traffic stop. Authorities say Greene failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when Greene lost control of the car and collided with a curb, disabling the vehicle. He then allegedly fled on foot and was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

If convicted of the robbery charge under the Hobbs Act, Greene would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.