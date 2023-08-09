A Los Angeles man has been charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash in Oxnard.

Nathaniel Wills, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges related to the 2021 crash, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

He also faces special allegations of having prior convictions and that the crash caused bodily injury or death to more than one victim.

The crash occurred on Jan. 27, 2021 when Wills crashed at a high rate of speed into a tree stump on Rose Avenue and Cesar Chavez Drive.

A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a hospital with major injuries, officials said.

At the time, Wills was driving with a suspended license because of a prior DUI conviction and his blood alcohol content was at or above the legal limit, prosecutors allege.

Wills was hospitalized and was eventually arrested on March 9, 2021.

He was being held on $1 million bail with a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 30, officials said.