L.A. man charged with animal cruelty in burning death of family dog

Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man who is accused of killing his family’s dog by setting her on fire, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Brandon Jerold Smith of Los Angeles was charged with cruelty to an animal and arson of property of another, both felonies, according to a DA’s office news release. The counts include an allegation that the defendant used lighter fluid as “deadly and dangerous” weapon.

“One of the most important responsibilities of my office is to protect the most vulnerable,” DA George Gascón said in the release. “That includes our pets.”

On Aug. 22, Smith is suspected of hanging the dog — a Welsh corgi mix named Hennessy — on a fence before lightning her on fire, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department last Saturday and is being held on $100,000 bail, according to inmate records.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 22.