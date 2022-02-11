Long Beach shooting leaves man dead

A man from Los Angeles died Thursday night after he was found gunned down in the street in Long Beach.

Around 9:45 p.m., Long Beach police responded to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Burnett Street for a report of shots heard and a man down in the roadway.

When police arrived on scene they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot several times in his upper body. The man was declared dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

The man has been identified as Gaylon Bolton of Los Angeles.

The investigation is ongoing but police said they have not yet located a suspect and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.