A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to life in prison for recruiting and enticing teens to work for him as prostitutes and abusing them if they tried to quit.

Donavin Dwayne Bradford, 32, received his sentence on Thursday. He was also ordered to pay $67,000 in restitution and an additional $900 in additional fees.

Bradford was convicted earlier this year on multiple counts related to sex trafficking minors, multiple counts related to child pornography and one count of sex trafficking through threats of force or coercion.

One of his victims, a 15-year-old girl, was recruited to work as a prostitute on behalf of Bradford and a co-conspirator identified as Layla Kalani Valdivia, 24, of Ventura.

The two used the internet to advertise the girl for sex work and directed customers to meet her at various hotels.

Clients would pay Bradford and Valdivia for “dates” with that teen victim, or she was expected to bring them $1,000 per night, according to the United States Department of Justice.

At times she was also expected to engage in sex with a client and Valdivia at the same time.

On multiple occasions, the teen tried to stop working for Bradford, who assaulted her to prevent her from leaving. He also filmed himself having sex with the girl on at least two occasions.

From March 2021 to November 2021, Bradford recruited two other teen girls to work for him. He also recruited an adult victim whom he was repeatedly violent with, the DOJ said.

Bradford and Valdivia have been in federal custody since August 2022.

During his sentencing Thursday, a United States District judge called his actions “horrific” and “inexcusable.”

Prosecutors argued that Bradford was an abuser who exploited vulnerable girls to enrich himself.

“To control his victims, he beat and berated them, pointed a gun in at least one victim’s face, intimidated them by referring to his gang membership, filmed himself having sex with them, took their money, and destroyed their property when they dared to leave him,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “With at least one victim, he took her earnings from sex customers as well as her financial aid from school.”

The crime was investigated by the FBI as part of its “Operation Cross Country,” a nationwide effort in August 2022 that focused on locating and identifying victims of sex trafficking and arresting those responsible.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office worked with several local law enforcement agencies during the operation.

Valdivia pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges last December and is currently serving a federal prison sentence.