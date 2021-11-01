L.A. Marathon 2021: What you need to know and how to watch

Runners participate in the Los Angeles Marathon in this undated photo. (Donald Miralle for Los Angeles Marathon)

The 2021 Los Angeles Marathon returns on Nov. 7, debuting a new 26.2-mile course that is expected to draw thousands of runners from around the world.

The marathon’s new “Stadium to the Stars” course begins at Dodger Stadium, runs through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending on Avenue of the Stars in Center City.

That means that the course will follow its traditional route until Brentwood, where runners double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards before finishing at Avenue of the Stars. Organizers say this will allow for a more interactive finish and greater spectator participation.

Because of pandemic-related delays, it will be the first time the L.A. Marathon will be run in November. And since it’s considered a mega event, runners will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or negative test results to participate.

When does the marathon begin?

The main event will begin with the wheelchair start at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, followed by the elite women at 6:45 a.m. and the elite men and full field at 6:55 a.m.

At 8:14 a.m., Charity Challenge 13.1 participants will start.

Since daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. the same day, don’t forget that clocks fall back an hour.

How to watch

KTLA Channel 5 will have live coverage of the event, starting from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. that Sunday.

Viewers can also watch the race on KTLA.com, the KTLA 5 News app, KTLA’s YouTube or KTLA+, which can viewed on the KTLA+ app on Apple TV, Roku and Firestick.

KTLA’s Facebook page will also have a livestream from the finish line cam.

The finish line will be open for six hours and a half after the start of the race.

For those hoping to get an in-person look at the finish line, organizers say spectator access will be limited on Avenue of the Stars from Santa Monica to Constellation boulevards.

Spectators who want to watch runners cross the finish line will need to head to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars.

This map shows where spectators can head.

The L.A. Marathon’s app will let users track runners on the course map using GPS, view distances and direction using augmented reality and get event updates.

Results will be available here on L.A. Marathon’s website.

Guests are also encouraged to meet runners at the Finish Festival in Century Park for live entertainment, the Heineken 0.0 Beer Garden, merchandise and other attractions.

The marathon’s post-race celebration happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10058 Constellation Blvd. is open to the public, with all participants 21 and older getting one complimentary Heineken or Heineken 0.0

Road closures

The Marathon course will be closed to vehicular traffic for six hours and a half right after the last runner crosses the start line. The course will then begin reopening to vehicular traffic on a rolling basis.

Road closures will begin at 4 a.m., with some roads closed through the afternoon.

These roads will be closed:

Elysian Park Avenue : between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

: between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.) Sunset Boulevard : from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street (4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.)

: from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street (4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.) Cesar Chavez Ave: from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street (4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.)

from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street (4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.) Broadway : from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) Alpine Street : from Hill to Alameda streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: from Hill to Alameda streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) Spring Street : from College to 1st streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: from College to 1st streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) 1st Street : from hope to San Pedro streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from hope to San Pedro streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Los Angeles Street : from Temple to 5th streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from Temple to 5th streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 4th Street : from Los Angeles to Main streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from Los Angeles to Main streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Main Street : from 5th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from 5th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 3rd Street : from San Pedro to Hill streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from San Pedro to Hill streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Hill Street: from 4th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

from 4th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 1st Street : from San Pedro to Hope streets (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: from San Pedro to Hope streets (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Grand Avenue : from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Temple Street : from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

: from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.) Edgeware Road : from Temple to Boston streets (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

: from Temple to Boston streets (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.) Bellevue Avenue : from Sunset to Glendale boulevards (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

: from Sunset to Glendale boulevards (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.) Glendale Boulevard: from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.)

from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.) Sunset Boulevard: from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.)

from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.) Hollywood Boulevard: from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Orange Avenue: from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Sunset Boulevard : from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive ( 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

: from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive ( 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) San Vicente Boulevard: from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Santa Monica Boulevard: La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Doheny Drive: from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Burton Way: from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) S. Santa Monica Boulevard : from Rexford Drive to Moreno Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

: from Rexford Drive to Moreno Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Rodeo Drive: from Santa Monica to Wilshire boulevards (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Santa Monica to Wilshire boulevards (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Wilshire Boulevard : from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

: from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Santa Monica Boulevard (WB and EB Lanes): from Wilshire to Sepulveda boulevards (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

(WB and EB Lanes): from Wilshire to Sepulveda boulevards (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sepulveda Boulevard : from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.)

: from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) Wilshire Boulevard (WB and EB Lanes): Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.)

(WB and EB Lanes): Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.) San Vicente Boulevard: from Wilshire Boulevard to Saltair Avenue (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Some ramps along the north and southbound 110 Freeway will also be affected, so will some ramps on the southbound 405 Freeway.