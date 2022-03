The 2022 Los Angeles Marathon is set to take place March 20, and for those not racing on foot, that means road closures and detours.

The 26.2-mile “Stadium to the Stars” course will start at Dodger Stadium and go through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending on Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Closures will begin at 3 a.m. Sunday on a rolling basis prior to the race start time of 6:55 a.m. All road closures will be final by 6 a.m. Crossing through the course is not allowed.

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis at the discretion of local fire and police departments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Course closures

Street Closed From Closed To Time Closed on 3/20 Time Open Elysian Park Avenue Dodger Stadium Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 9:00 a.m. Sunset Boulevard Park Avenue** Figueroa Street 4 a.m. 9:20 a.m. Cesar Chavez Avenue Bunker Hill Alameda Street 4 a.m. 9:32 a.m. Broadway Cesar Chavez Avenue Alpine Street 4 a.m. 9:35 a.m. Alpine Street Hill Street Alameda Street 4 a.m. 9:35 a.m. Spring Street College Street 1st Street 4 a.m. 9:35 a.m. 1st Street Hope Street San Pedro Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. Los Angeles Street Temple Street 5th Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. 4th Street Los Angeles Street Main Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. Main Street 5th Street Temple Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. 3rd Street San Pedro Street Hill Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. Hill Street 4th Street Temple Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. 1st Street San Pedro Street Hope Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Grand Avenue Cesar Chavez Avenue 2nd Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Temple Street Alameda Street Glendale Blvd 4 a.m. 10:20 a.m. Edgeware Road Temple Street Boston Street 4 a.m. 10:20 a.m. Bellevue Avenue Sunset Boulevard Glendale Boulevard 4 a.m. 10:20 a.m. Glendale Boulevard Temple Street Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 10:40 a.m. Sunset Boulevard Echo Park Avenue Virgil Avenue 4 a.m. 11:10 a.m. Hollywood Boulevard Hillhurst Avenue La Brea 4 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Orange Avenue Hollywood Boulevard Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Sunset Boulevard Highland Avenue Doheny Drive 5 a.m. 12:45 p.m. San Vicente Boulevard Sunset Boulevard Melrose Avenue 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Santa Monica Boulevard La Cienega Boulevard Sierra Drive 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Doheny Drive Nemo Street Wilshire Boulevard 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Burton Way Robertson Boulevard Rexford Drive 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. S Santa Monica Boulevard Rexford Drive Moreno Boulevard 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Rodeo Drive Santa Monica Boulevard Wilshire Boulevard 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Wilshire Boulevard Beverly Drive Santa Monica Boulevard 5 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Santa Monica Boulevard (WB &

EB lanes) Wilshire Boulevard Sepulveda Boulevard 5 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Sepulveda Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard Wilshire Avenue 5 a.m. 2:45 p.m. Wilshire Boulevard (WB & EB lanes)

Sepulveda Blvd Barrington Avenue 5 a.m. 2:20 p.m. San Vicente Boulevard Wilshire Boulevard Saltair Avenue 5 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Avenue of the Stars Santa Monica Boulevard OIympic Avenue 8 a.m. 3/19 8 p.m. 3/20

Street closures

The streets listed on below are “Local Access Only” as they are not on the actual race course. Residents who need access to these streets can approach the street closure and ask for “Local Access.”

Los Angeles (Elysian Park, Downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake)

Street Close From Closed To Time Closed Time Open Stadium Way Scott Avenue Chavez Ravine Place 4 a.m. 9 a.m. Figueroa Street Alpine Street 2nd Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Hill Street Ord Street Ceasar Chavez 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Ord Street Hill Street Alameda Street 4 a.m. 9:35 a.m. Temple Street Los Angeles Street Spring Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. 3rd Street San Pedro Street Los Angeles Street 4 a.m. 9:50 a.m. Broadway Temple Street 2nd Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Hope Street Temple Street 1st Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Dewap Road Temple Street 1st Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Beaudry Avenue Sunset Boulevard 1st Street 4 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Alvarado Street Glendale Boulevard Temple Street 4 a.m. 10:40 a.m. Griffith Park Boulevard Effie Street Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 10:55 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard Sunset Boulevard Hoover Street/Myra Avenue 4 a.m. 10:55 a.m. Fountain Avenue Myra Avenue Virgil Avenue 4 a.m. 10:55 a.m.

Hollywood

Street Close From Closed To Time Closed Time Open Hillhurst Avenue Franklin Avenue Hollywood Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:10 a.m. Vermont Avenue Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:10 a.m. Normandie Avenue Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:25 a.m. Western Avenue Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:25 a.m. Wilton Place Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:25 a.m. Gower Street Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:40 a.m. Vine Street Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:40 a.m. Cahuenga Boulevard Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 11:40 a.m. Highland Avenue Franklin Avenue Sunset Boulevard 4 a.m. 12 p.m. La Brea Avenue Hollywood Boulevard De Longpre Avenue 4 a.m. 12 p.m.

West Hollywood

Street Close From Closed To Time Closed Time Open Fairfax Avenue Hollywood Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard 4 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Laurel Canyon Boulevard Hollywood Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard 5 a.m. 12:30 p.m. La Cienega Boulevard Sunset Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard 5 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills

Street Close From Closed To Time Closed Time Open Alden Street Oakhurst Drive Doheny Drive 5 a.m. 1 p.m. 3rd Street Oakhurst Drive Robertson Boulevard 5 a.m. 1 p.m.

West L.A.

Street Close From Closed To Time Closed Time Open Barrington Avenue Montana Avenue Dorothy Street 5 a.m. 2:40 p.m. Montana Avenue Bringham Avenue Bundy Drive 5 a.m. 2:55 p.m. Bundy Drive Dunoon Lane Montana Avenue 5 a.m. 2:55 p.m. Beverly Glen Boulevard Wilshire Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard 5 a.m. 1:50 p.m. Westwood Boulevard Wilshire Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard 5 a.m. 2:05 p.m. Massachusetts Avenue Sepulveda Boulevard Cotner Avenue 5 a.m. 2:20 p.m. Ohio Avenue Sepulveda Boulevard Cotner Avenue 5 a.m. 2:20 p.m.

Freeway closures

No freeways will be closed on race day, although some freeway ramps will be closed.

Freeway Ramp Closed Time Closed Time Open (1) Northbound 110 Hill Street/Stadium Way 3 a.m. 9:35 a.m. (1) Northbound 110 110 N/B to 101 S/B Temple Street 3:10 a.m. 9:42 a.m. (2) Southbound 110 Hill Street 3 a.m. 9:35 a.m. (2) Southbound 110 Stadium Way 3 a.m. 9:35 a.m. (2) Southbound 110 Sunset Boulevard 3 a.m. 9:20 a.m. (3) Southbound 101 Temple Street 3 a.m. 10:05 a.m. (3)Southbound 101 Broadway 3 a.m. 10:05 a.m. (4) Northbound 101 Spring Street 3 a.m. 9:50 a.m. (4) Northbound 101 Grand Avenue 3 a.m. 10:05 a.m. (5) Northbound 101 Park Avenue/Glendale Boulevard 4 a.m. 10:20 a.m. (6) Northbound 101 Hollywood Boulevard 3:55 a.m. 11:40 a.m. (7) Northbound 101 Gower Street (left turn lane) 3:55 a.m. 11:18 a.m. (8) Northbound 101 Highland Boulevard 4 a.m. 12 p.m. (9) Southbound 101 Highland Boulevard 4:05 a.m. 11:44 a.m. (9)Southbound 101 Vine Street (right turn lane) 3:55 a.m. 11:18 a.m. (9) Southbound 101 Gower Street (right turn lane) 3:55 a.m. 11:18 a.m. (9) Southbound 101 Hollywood Boulevard 3:55 a.m. 11:18 a.m. (10) Southbound 405 Santa Monica Boulevard (left lane) 4:45 a.m. 2:50 p.m. (10) Southbound 405 Wilshire Boulevard (eastbound) 4:45 a.m. 3 p.m. (11) Southbound 405 Wilshire Boulevard (westbound) 4:45 a.m. 3 p.m.

Alternate Routes:

For Chinatown access via N 110, exit Solano Ave For Chinatown access via S 110, exit Solano Ave. For North of Sunset Blvd (Echo Park, Elysian Park, Silver Lake) access use: N 101, exit Silver Lake Blvd or Glendale 2 Fwy For Downtown L.A. access via S 101, exit Alameda St or use S 110, exit 4th street. For Union Station access via S 101, exit Alameda St For Downtown L.A. access via N 101, exit Alameda St or use S 110, exit 4th street. For Union Station access via N 101, exit Alameda St For North of Sunset Blvd (Echo Park, Elysian Park, Silver Lake) access use: N 101, exit Silver Lake Blvd or Glendale 2 Fwy For access South of Hollywood Blvd, use Sunset Blvd exit Access North of Hollywood Blvd remains normal. For access South of Hollywood Blvd, use Sunset Blvd exit Ramp’s left lane to proceed north on Cahuenga Blvd will remain open. For access South of Hollywood Blvd, use Sunset Blvd exit For access South of Hollywood Blvd, use Sunset Blvd exit For access east of 405 Fwy, use S 405, exit Olympic Blvd For access west of 405 fwy, use S 405, exit Sunset Blvd or Santa Monica Blvd For access east of 405 fwy, use S 405, exit Sunset Blvd or Santa Monica Blvd

Parking

Areas marks “No Parking – Tow Away Zones” will be strictly enforced throughout the day.

Streets along the race course will be marked with “No Parking” signs approximately 72 hours before the event. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Where to watch

KTLA Channel 5 will have exclusive live coverage of the event, starting from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.

Viewers can also watch the race on KTLA.com, the KTLA 5 News app, KTLA’s YouTube, Hulu or KTLA+, which can viewed on the KTLA+ app on Apple TV, Roku and Firestick.

KTLA’s Facebook page and website will also have a livestream from the finish line cam.