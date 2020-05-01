L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to give daily coronavirus briefing

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to give his daily coronavirus briefing at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The mayor on Wednesday announced that the city is expanding testing to those without symptoms of COVID-19, saying that L.A. will be the first major U.S. city to offer the tests to all residents.

County officials on Thursday later clarified that coronavirus testing at L.A. County-run sites will still be limited, providing access to symptomatic people, essential workers and other vulnerable populations. Asymptomatic county residents signing up for an appointment online will be redirected to get tested at L.A. city-run testing sites.

With testing supplies still limited across the country and the state’s nursing facilities hit hard by the pandemic, county officials said it’s still necessary to limit testing to those with COVID-19 symptoms and people who are over 65 years old, who have chronic health conditions, live in congregate settings or are essential workers.

This is in line with the state’s testing guidelines, which on Wednesday were modified to include all essential workers, with or without symptoms.

There were a total of 23,182 coronavirus cases in the county with 1,111 deaths as of Thursday, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director.

