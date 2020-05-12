Mayor Garcetti says L.A. considering closing some streets for pedestrian use

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday said the city is considering closing some streets to give people more walking space amid the pandemic.

“So as the beaches open, we can also have places for inland folks to walk safely — not events, not gathering places — but places where we can make sure we get outside and enjoy L.A.,” he said.

This would mean restricting traffic on certain streets, especially in densely-populated areas, so residents can have the extra room for exercise, the mayor said.

“We’re working with council members like Mike Bonin, and council members around the San Fernando Valley, central parts, south parts of our cities to find those neighborhoods that are ready,” he said.

The mayor didn’t provide a timeline for when streets might close to traffic or which were being considered.

With gyms closed and people hunkered down at home, public health officials have advised residents to exercise outside —but keep a safe distance away from others.

L.A. County officials on Monday announced that beaches can reopen for active-use only starting Wednesday. People can walk, run, swim and surf, but they can’t lounge and sunbathe.

After being closed for a month, beaches are the latest areas in the county to get the green light to reopen. On Friday, most trails and golf courses were allowed to reopen, with social distancing rules in place.

On the trails, most people adhered to public safety rules, Garcetti said.

“Many people wore masks, and most people physical distanced, but it needs to be all people wearing masks and all people physically distancing,” he said.

He reminded residents that they have to wear masks and keep 6 feet away from others on the trails.

“If necessary, we will shut those down the trails that get too busy, but so far so good,” he said.

Curbside pickups were also allowed Friday at stores that sell books, clothing, toys, shoes, sporting goods and flowers.

And with florists reopening for business just in time for Mother’s Day, a lot of people flocked to the L.A. Flower Market to pick up bouquets for their loved ones, according to the mayor.

To mitigate crowding on the weekend, the city and county ended up sending inspectors to the market, where 27 businesses got notices of violations, according to Garcetti.

L.A. County’s public health director Barbara Ferrer said that more than a third of reopened businesses surveyed by health inspectors countywide over the weekend were in violation of policies like requiring customers to wear face coverings.

Ferrer has stressed that adherence to social distancing guidelines will help shape how the county will move forward with reopening.

And even as local and state officials inch toward easing some restrictions to allow certain locations to reopen with modifications, officials have warned that densely-populated L.A. could transition through the phases of reopening at a much slower pace than other counties in the state.

L.A. County has had a total of 32,258 people test positive for the coronavirus and 1,569 people who have died because of the respiratory illness it causes.

Officials confirmed 591 new cases and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The county remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in California, with about half the state’s known infections.