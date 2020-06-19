L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to announce new racial equity initiatives

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to announce new city government racial equity initiatives in a virtual briefing Friday.

The announcement will come after weeks of protest over racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned beneath a Minneapolis officer’s knee.

Members of the L.A. City Council have been proposing changes in response to the massive protests across the city.

Council members on Tuesday voted to adopt a measure directing staff to look for up to $150 million in cuts to the LAPD budget, and ways to reinvest those funds to help disadvantaged communities in the city.

That same day, L.A. Councilman Herb Wesson announced he will introduce a motion to replace LAPD officers with “unarmed, non-law enforcement agencies who will be responsible for responding to non-violent calls for service.”

And Councilman Curren Price on Wednesday introduced legislation to make it illegal to call 911 to make a false or frivolous report based on racial bias.

Check back for updates on this developing story.