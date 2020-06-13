L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses city’s plan for reopening

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is holding a conference this afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19, racial justice and homelessness.

California Department of Public Health Public Health officials announced Friday that 141,983 coronavirus infections had been detected in the state, with 4,943 people succumbing to the virus.

The Los Angeles County Department of public health announced the detection of 1,633 new infections on Friday and 20 new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 70,476 infections and 2,832 deaths.

About 93 percent of those who have died from the illness had underlying health condition, county health officials said in a written statement.

The Los Angeles County statistics include Long Beach and Pasadena, which operate their own health departments.

A modified county health order issued Friday allowed for select business, provided social distancing protocols are followed. Business allowed to reopen under the new order include gyms, day camps, museums, zoos, campgrounds, film and television production and hotels for leisure travel.

Garcetti also spoke of racial justice and provided an update on the city’s fight to combat homelessness.