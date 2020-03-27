L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to give daily briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to address residents on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday’s address comes after virus cases across L.A. County topped 1,200, and the U.S. surged to the world’s leader in confirmed cases with more than 82,000.

On Wednesday, Garcetti addressed questions about the durations of the city and countywide “safer at home” order after telling Business Insider it could stretch longer than two months.

“Folks who think we’re gonna be done in a couple weeks, it’s simply not that case anywhere,” he said.

The city has also issued updated guidelines for parking enforcement, including relaxed ticketing for street sweeping, rush-hour zones and vehicle registration.

The mayor has been updating the public at 5:15 p.m. each weekday via a remote live broadcast.

