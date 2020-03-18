L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives daily briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed residents on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor has been giving daily briefings over the past week — now held remotely without media dialing in by phone to heed social distancing standards — as the city fights to contain the virus’ spread.

As of Tuesday there are 69 cases within L.A., a 68% increase over the previous day, according to county health officials. That number is expected to continue to rise over the next few months, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said Wednesday.

Life in the city has altered vastly in the past few days, following an order from Garcetti Sunday night that shut down public gathering spots like bars, gyms and movie theaters, and banned dining out.

The outbreak has prompted many Angelenos to flock to grocery stores in an attempt to stock up, but Garcetti has emphasized that there’s no need to hoard and markets will restock.

In his Tuesday evening briefing, the mayor announced a relief program for small businesses affected that includes a $11 million loan fund and eviction moratorium. A halt on residential evictions is also in place during the crisis.

Please sign up for NotifyLA, our mass notification system for @LACity that we are using to push out updates on COVID-19 response. Please share with your family and friends. Sign up → https://t.co/LQimztNcqs pic.twitter.com/xQUgBX5z5R — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 17, 2020