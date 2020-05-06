L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to hold daily coronavirus briefing

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to provide the latest updates on the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

L.A. County had a total of 27,815 coronavirus cases with 1,313 deaths as of Tuesday.

With the state allowing some low-risk businesses to reopen with modifications, county officials announced they will be examining factors like mortality and hospitalization rates, supplies of ventilators and personal protective equipment, and the capacities of the county’s health care system, testing sites and contact tracing abilities.

In his Monday briefing, Mayor Garcetti indicated that densely-populated Los Angeles, the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, will likely be among the last cities to ease restrictions.

“I will reopen our city with careful consideration, guided by the advice of public health professionals,” he said. “What we should all ready ourselves for, is the new normal, no matter what is open or closed.”

County officials said they expect to release guidelines on how businesses can safely reopen sometime this week.

