L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to provide an update on the city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to provide an update on the city’s coronavirus response Sunday.

The mayor will be speaking at a video news conference at 5:15 p.m.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Sunday went up to 2,136 from 1,804 the day before as the county stepped up its testing for the virus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

A total of 37 people have died of the respiratory illness countywide as of Sunday.

During Garcetti’s last coronavirus briefing on Friday, he announced that L.A. will be the first city in the U.S. to have a partnership with UPS to deliver and pick up COVID-19 tests.

He also reported what is believed to be the first coronavirus case in L.A.’s homeless population.

With the surge of COVID-19 patients threatening to overwhelm local hospitals, a 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in the port of L.A., the USNS Mercy, began on Sunday to take in patients that don’t have the virus.

Officials believe the ship will help ease the strain on local hospitals.

Check back for updates on this developing story.