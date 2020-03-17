L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti provides update on city’s COVID-19 response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti provided an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday evening

To accommodate social distancing, the briefing was remote and reporters asked questions via a conference call.

Forty-one Angelenos have confirmed diagnoses of the novel coronavirus as of Monday, according to figures put out by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Fifty new cases were reported in the county Tuesday, but it’s not clear what cities those patients are from.

The city has seen a dramatic decrease in traffic — on freeways, surface streets and sidewalks, as businesses across L.A. have shuttered due to an order Garcetti issued Sunday.

In his Monday evening briefing, Garcetti said the city “feels half abandoned.”

He has asked Angelenos not to hoard groceries, saying stores will restock.

These are the emergency steps we are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 & protect people across LA, effective at midnight tonight. This isn’t easy & I don't make this decision lightly. We will do everything we can to help businesses & workers impacted during this time. pic.twitter.com/FAAOcRBDn7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 16, 2020