L.A. Mayor Garcetti announces car washes, pet grooming services may resume

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced at a briefing Tuesday that car washes and pet grooming shops may reopen under county guidelines.

All pet grooming and training retail businesses and mobile services can resume for drop off and pick up immediately, the mayor said. Customers cannot go inside the businesses, he added.

All car washes may also reopen as long as they follow the county’s retail establishment protocol. Previously, only automated and self-services washes were open.

The news conference was held for the first time at Joyce Eisenberg Keefer Medical Center, a Reseda skilled nursing facility, and the mayor was joined by officials from the L.A. Fire Department.

With three mobile testing teams, 101 of the 135 skilled nursing facilities in the city, which have more than 25,000 residents and workers, have been tested, Garcetti announced.

Outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have claimed more than 33,000 lives nationwide — that’s more than a third of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S., according to a count by the AP.

In L.A. County, there are at least 200 skilled nursing facilities that have had staff and residents test positive for the virus, according to the county’s health department, which keeps a running list of facilities with known cases.

The county has been testing all staff and residents in institutional settings, including nursing homes, regardless of whether they showed any symptoms of the respiratory illness. The majority of people who tested positive in such settings did not show symptoms of COVID-19, county public health director Barbara Ferrer said.

Tuesday’s briefing comes after L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that officials hope to safely reopen the county by July 4, including malls, restaurants and retail businesses.

Health officials reported 1,183 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 39,573 in L.A. County, as well as 76 new deaths, totaling to 1,913 fatalities. The county remains the epicenter of California’s coronavirus outbreak, with hundreds of new cases reported each day.

The latest data: Today, the County reported 1,183 new cases, bringing the total to 39,573 — a 3% increase since yesterday. In the city, there were 480 new cases today, bringing the total to 19,020 — a 3% increase since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qPpxGqLgBs — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 20, 2020