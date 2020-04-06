L.A. Mayor Garcetti could restrict travel outside neighborhoods if coronavirus cases soar

Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a L.A. County Health Department press conference on the novel coronavirus on March 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is encouraged by a slowing rate of coronavirus infections in the region but says City Hall could expand restrictions on public activity if the numbers take a turn for the worse.

The mayor told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that the possibilities include requiring people to stay mostly in their neighborhoods, rather than travel longer distances for shopping and exercise.

Even with infection rate in the Los Angeles area, Garcetti says he’s continuing to seek more ventilators and protective gear for health care workers.

The mayor also says his greatest fear remains potential spread of the virus within households.

Garcetti is expected to give his daily coronavirus briefing at 5:15 p.m.

L.A. County’s coronavirus cases climbed to 6,360 with 147 deaths countywide on Monday as officials warned of a critical week ahead.

“We will see many more cases over the next few weeks,” the county’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “If you have enough supplies in your home, this will be the week to skip shopping altogether.”

Officials urged residents to practice social distancing and adhere to stay-at-home orders.

“We’re worried, that without everyone taking every possible precaution, our numbers could start skyrocketing, that’s one thing we don’t want to see happen,” Ferrer said. “It really is time for those people who may not have taken this seriously before, to understand the seriousness of what’s going on in our communities, the seriousness of living through a pandemic.”