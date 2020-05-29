L.A. Mayor Garcetti, Council President Martinez call for resignation of Councilman Huizar amid corruption probe

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez called on Councilman Jose Huizar, above, to resign after new disclosures in the City Hall corruption investigation. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez on Thursday called on councilman Jose Huizar to step down amid an ongoing corruption investigation at City Hall centered on bribes and real estate development.

Martinez said in a statement that the “greed, corruption and deception” laid out in new federal filings in the case “disgusted” her and shook Angelenos’ faith in government.

“He should resign immediately,” Martinez said. Rick Coca, a Martinez spokesman, said the councilwoman also sent a letter to Huizar asking him to step down.

Garcetti, shortly after Martinez’s statement was made public, said he supports her request. The mayor said that “elected officials have a special responsibility to the people who entrust them with power. Mr. Huizar has lost that trust, and I hope and expect that any wrongdoing will be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

