L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers COVID-19 briefing as county reports highest daily death toll since pandemic began

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to deliver a coronavirus briefing at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, after county public health officials reported the highest daily COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began.

The 145 deaths reported Wednesday bring the total to 9,153 virus-related fatalities countywide since the pandemic began. The previous record, of 134 deaths in a day, was set just last week.

Meanwhile, another 16,525 virus cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 663,954.

Garcetti himself has been in quarantine the past week after his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, the mayor said he and his wife have continued to test negative.

L.A. County remains in the midst of the most startling trends of the pandemic, with hospitals preparing emergency plans in case they need to limit how many people receive life-saving care.

Based on the situation, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said it’s “very likely” the stay-home order in Southern California — scheduled to expire Dec. 28 — will be extended another three weeks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.