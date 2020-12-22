L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers COVID-19 briefing from quarantine as virus surge continues ahead of holiday

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to address the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Monday, after the governor warned the region’s stay-home order would likely be extended.

Garcetti remains in quarantine after his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus a week ago. Garcetti first made his daughter’s test result public on Thursday, in his last livestreamed briefing.

The mayor said it was unclear how his daughter caught the virus but she was expected to be OK.

L.A. County continues to experience its most startling trends of the pandemic, with hospitals preparing emergency plans in case they need to limit how many people receive life-saving care.

As many as 100,000 people could wind up in the state’s already overwhelmed hospitals next month, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday, citing a projection from state public health officials. That number takes into consideration the fact that California has recorded some 525,000 cases in the last two weeks alone.

Based on the situation, Newsom said it’s “very likely” the stay-home order in Southern California — scheduled to expire Dec. 28 — will be extended another three weeks.

Newsom also spoke Monday while in quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure after one of his staffers tested positive.

Over 8,000 families in LA County have lost someone they love, and that number keeps increasing. We can take action by doing three simple things:



– Canceling gatherings and travel

– Staying home as much as possible

– Wearing the face covering pic.twitter.com/jpO7XosCIM — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 21, 2020