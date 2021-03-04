L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers COVID-19 update as state shifts to more equitable vaccination plan

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to update the public on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Other recent briefings from the mayor have focused on the city’s struggle with vaccine supply shortages that resulted in city-run vaccine centers having to shut down and postpone appointments.

But Thursday’s address comes after several recent changes to vaccine distribution at the state and federal level, including the authorization and rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third shot approved in the U.S. and the first that requires just one dose.

Still, supply remains a challenge for California. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state received 1.58 million doses this week, down from 1.73 million doses last week.

This week’s supply included 21,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; next week, that figure is expected to rise to more than 300,000 doses.

And earlier Thursday, Newsom announced California would begin sending 40% of its vaccine doses to the most vulnerable neighborhoods — some 400 ZIP codes where there are about 8 million people eligible for shots. Officials say many of the ZIP codes are in L.A. County, but a full list has not been released.

Newsom has also said the state will set aside 10% of vaccine doses for educators.

As more doses are administered in the targeted neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through the reopening tiers.

Right now, counties can move from the most restrictive purple tier to the lower red tier based on metrics including the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per day over a period of two weeks. The strict standard for that rate will be lowered, allowing businesses such as restaurants and gyms to reopen indoors at limited capacity.

L.A. County public health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday that the county is quickly approaching the threshold for advancing into the red tier. Click here for a breakdown of what will open — and what will stay closed — if that happens.

Check back for updates on this developing story.